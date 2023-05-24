close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSNL 4G to go live in next 2 weeks, 5G by December: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He was speaking to reporters after commissioning the 2,00,000th site in Gangotri along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSNL has started rolling out of 4G network with 200 sites, and after a three-month trial, it will launch an average of 200 sites per day, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The minister said the 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G by November-December.

"The 4G-5G telecom stack we have developed in India. That stack deployment started with BSNL. Between Chandigarh and Dehradun, 200 sites installations have been done and within the next maximum of two weeks, it will go live," Vaishnaw said.

BSNL has placed an advance purchase order of over Rs 19,000 crore with Tata Consultancy Services and ITI Limited for the deployment of a 4G network, comprising more than 1.23 lakh sites.

"The speed at which BSNL will deploy, you will be surprised. After testing for three months, we will be doing 200 sites a day. That is the average at which we will go. BSNL network will work initially like 4G. Very soon, somewhere around November- December, with a very small software adjustment this will become 5G," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking to reporters after commissioning the 2,00,000th site in Gangotri along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Also Read

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Certain people used BSNL as 'cash cow' during UPA rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw

More than 26,000 pilgrims visit Kedarnath by helicopter in one month

Delhi mulls revision of user charge for services to augment non-tax revenue

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

Only a resident can become a civil defence volunteer, says Delhi HC

Govt raises issue of consumers forced to buy entire strip of tablets

"Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that the 2,00,000th site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said.

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.

Vaishnaw said that gone are the days when technology transfers used to be signed.

"Today India has become a technology exporter," Vaishnaw added.

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within 5 months of the launch of service by the Prime Minister on October 1.

The next 1 lakh sites have been rolled out in three months.

"We had set a target to have around 1.5 lakh sites by December 31, 2023. Already 2 lakh sites have been completed, I feel by December 31, it should be more than 3 lakh sites," Vaishnaw said.

He said that countries like the US have started deploying made-in-India telecom technologies.

"Today, devotees of Chardham have received a present in the form of a 5G site. Now, our border area will also get wrapped up with mobile connectivity. The dream that we saw of high-speed connectivity in the hilly area of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled today," Dhami said.

He said that the start of high-speed service will help in relief and disaster management, surveillance, and boost the economy.

The ministers also dedicated optical fibre connectivity of Chardham -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri -- in Uttarakhand to the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSNL 5G service in India BSNL expansion

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list

Gopichand Hinduja
1 min read

Only a resident can become a civil defence volunteer, says Delhi HC

gavel
2 min read

Fake ITCs under GST regime huge challenge for govt: CBIC

GST
1 min read
Premium

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Govt extends last date to submit bids under 7th tranche of coal auctions

Coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

BJP
3 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

Dentons
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon