Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Displaced families clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East

Displaced families clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East

As the situation escalated, security forces lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators

Security, Manipur Security

An official said the situation continues to remain tense but under control (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hundreds of displaced people, seeking to return to their homes, clashed with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday, officials said.

The displaced people, who have been staying at different relief camps after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, were stopped by security forces at Yaingangpokpi when they were marching towards their homes at Gwaltabi, located on the periphery of the district.

As the situation escalated, security forces lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

One of the agitators, S Ibemcha Devi, said, "According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?"  An official said the situation continues to remain tense but under control.

 

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST

Myanmar nationals misused Indians' GST credentials for drug trafficking: ED

Surya Kant

Judges' work stressful, should participate in recreational activities: CJI

Parliament, New Parliament

Air pollution, SIR, Vande Mataram: Key issues and bills in Winter Session

Maharashtra Flood

India deploys 80 NDRF personnel, rescue dogs to Sri Lanka for flood relief

Congress flag

Congress appoints new chiefs for 41 district units in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon