close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Display PM's degree outside new Parliament, demands Shiv Sena (UBT)

"It should be displayed at the grand entrance of our new Parliament so that people stop raising doubts about it," said Raut.

IANS Mumbai
Sanjay Raut

Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Touching upon a touchy issue, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree should be displayed at the grand entrance of the new Parliament building, here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered why the PM's degree is being guarded as a 'secret', creating doubts in peoples' minds.

"Some people are calling the PM's degree a fake... I sincerely believe that the degree in Entire Political Science is historical and revolutionary. Hence it should be displayed at the grand entrance of our new Parliament so that people stop raising doubts about it," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader said that when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought details about the PM's degree, he was denied the same and even slapped a fine of Rs 25,000.

"What is there to hide when asking for the PM's degree"? Now we feel that Modi himself must come forward and clear the air on his educational degree," Raut urged.

Contending that the PM's degree is 'fake', the party's newspapers, "Saamana" and "Dopahar Ka Saamana" have editorially slammed Modi and said the degree matter is once again being raised in political circles.

Also Read

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

EC's Sena order doesn't mean Thackeray faction weak or demoralised: NCP

First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader

Uddhav-led Sena mocks Shinde, says he just read out 'Modi-Shah Chalisa'

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens in railways: Kejriwal

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi today, will invite him for visit

Kerala train fire: 3 bodies found on railway track, police hunt for suspect

Sunny morning in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 deg C

Chennai: Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested over sexual harassment charges

On Sunday night, Sena (UBT) President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray thundered at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and touched upon the delicate issue while taking a swipe at the recent doctorate awarded to state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Some get their degrees, others earn it... It seems that even PhDs are up for sale now... There's one who keeps flaunting it and another who hides it... What is there to conceal, the college awarding the degree should be proud of their distinguished alumnus. But instead, those questioning (the PM's degree) and asking to see it, are penalized with a fine," Thackeray said.

Raut went a notch further, alleging how many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also acquired such dubious degrees and termed it as a matter of serious concern for the country.

--IANS

qn/shb/

Topics : Narendra Modi | Shiv Sena | Sanjay Raut | Parliament | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon