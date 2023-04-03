close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi today, will invite him for visit

Along with holding discussions on plans for the state's development, the CM will also invite Prime Modi to visit Uttarakhand when the gates of the Chardham are opened later this month

ANI General News
Pushkar Singh Dhami

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital today, officials said.

The CM left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon for the meeting scheduled at 11 am today.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with holding discussions on plans for the state's development, the CM will also invite Prime Modi to visit Uttarakhand when the gates of the Chardham are opened later this month.

CM Dhami will be on a two-day tour of Delhi, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

The CM will also meet Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav at 2 pm and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 5 pm later in the day, it added.

Earlier, on March 31, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Central government, saying that Rs 23.28 crore was sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and a further Rs 34.66 crore was released as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), by the Central government.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outbreak of disasters can be minimized only by proactive approach: CM Dhami

Kerala train fire: 3 bodies found on railway track, police hunt for suspect

Sunny morning in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 deg C

Chennai: Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested over sexual harassment charges

Centre planning to set up National Public Health Museum soon: Report

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know

In December 2022, CM Dhami held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the national capital and discussed development-related issues.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Delhi | Uttarakhand

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon