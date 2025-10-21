Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DK Shivakumar meets Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid Bengaluru infra row

DK Shivakumar meets Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid Bengaluru infra row

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw a week after she raised concerns over Bengaluru's poor infrastructure, sparking an online discussion on the issue

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday met biopharma firm Biocon's Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to discuss Bengaluru's growth, days after she flagged her concerns over the city's poor infrastructure.

DK Shivakumar with Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Photo: X/@DKShivakumar)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday met biopharma firm Biocon's Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to discuss Bengaluru's growth, days after she flagged her concerns over the city's poor infrastructure.
 
"It was a pleasure to meet Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, entrepreneur and founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story," Shivakumar posted on X.
 
The debate about India's tech hub Bengaluru's struggling infrastructure is not a new one. However, the recent episode was triggered last week after Shaw said that she had an overseas visitor who flagged concerns about the city's poor roads and littered streets.
 
 
"I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around?  Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?" Shaw said, in a post on X, marking CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Minister Priyank Kharge. 

Also Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM on Diwali

semiconductor

Bengaluru startup taps AI to speed up analog chip development

Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric execs booked after employee's suicide

Bengaluru street, Bengaluru traffic

Karnataka govt approves Bengaluru Business Corridor; to cut traffic by 40%

Snabbit

Snabbit shifts corporate headquarters to Bengaluru, expands leadership

 
Her post sparked an online discussion with many people sharing anecdotes about their struggles with Bengaluru's infrastructure.
 
It also elicited a response from Kharge, who said he was unsure “which part of Bengaluru” her overseas visitor had seen. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kharge said the city is growing rapidly and that all necessary steps are being taken to improve its infrastructure.

Bengaluru woes

Recently, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, said he has moved "heaven and earth" to fix the city's garbage problems and alleged involvement of "big garbage mafia" that has stalled the city's progress, PTI reported.
 
Further addressing traffic concerns, he said that it is a global and national challenge and cited London and New Delhi as examples. He added, "Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don't go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad."
 
Last month, he also wrote to IT major Wipro, requesting the company to consider allowing limited vehicular movement through its campus to help ease traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road and at the Iblur junction in Bengaluru.
 
However, its chief, Azim Premji, said the company cannot allow public vehicular movement through its Sarjapur campus, as it is private property and a special economic zone (SEZ).
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian currency liable for seizure under Fera, says Delhi High Court

World Health Organisation, WHO

India still has a long way to go in curbing toxic cough syrup, says WHO

BMW, BMW Logo

Lokpal slammed for floating tender to buy 7 BMW cars worth ₹70 lakh each

Suicide

Kerala farmer's suicide: Congress, BJP stage protest demanding action

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Reddy calls on Maoists to surrender, join mainstream

Topics : Bengaluru Bangalore Kiran Mazumdar Shaw road infrastructure BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon