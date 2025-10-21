Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Telangana CM Reddy calls on Maoists to surrender, join mainstream

Telangana CM Reddy calls on Maoists to surrender, join mainstream

Reddy said, the newly formed EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force, which was set up to eradicate the drug menace in the state, has been discharging its duties effectively

A Revanth Reddy

The CM said the government stands by the family of constable Pramod, who was killed while discharging his duties in Nizamabad recently

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made an appeal to Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream to be part of the growth of the country and discharge their duties for reconstruction of Telangana.

Addressing the Police Flag Day parade, Reddy said the police department in Telangana has been given a free hand to make the state drug-free.

"Maoist activities used to be there in Telangana earlier. But with various measures taken by police, peace prevailed. I am requesting Maoist leaders who are currently working underground, to come out and join the mainstream," the CM said.

"You all know that recently some key Maoist leaders surrendered. I request the remaining Maoists to join the mainstream and be a part of the country's development. I request Maoists to be part of the reconstruction of Telangana," he further said.

 

He said investments will come and job creation will be possible only when there is better law and order situation in the state.

Reddy said, the newly formed EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force, which was set up to eradicate the drug menace in the state, has been discharging its duties effectively.

The CM said the government stands by the family of constable Pramod, who was killed while discharging his duties in Nizamabad recently.

An ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore is being sanctioned, along with the last pay drawn salary till the martyred constable's date of superannuation, a government job for one eligible family member, and a 300-square-yard residential plot, Reddy said.

In addition, an ex-gratia of another Rs 24 lakh from the Police department will be paid to Pramod's family as support.

The 42-year-old constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender while he was being taken to a police station in Nizamabad city, police said on October 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Telangana govt Revanth Reddy Maoists Maoist

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

