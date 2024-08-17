Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / DLF mall in Noida, Ambience Mall receive bomb threats, search underway

DLF mall in Noida, Ambience Mall receive bomb threats, search underway

The Ambience Mall management received a threatening email from an individual who alleged that bombs had been planted with the intention to 'kill everyone in the building'

Mall, shopping centre, Shopping mall

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bomb threat emails were reportedly sent to the DLF Mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana on Saturday.

The police and bomb squad teams were dispatched, and search operations were initiated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ambience Mall management received a threatening email from an individual who alleged that bombs had been planted with the intention to “kill everyone in the building”. The email also mentioned two individuals whom the sender claimed were “behind this attack".

Following the bomb threat, a movie screening was stopped midway and the audience were evacuated. To ensure safety, the police instructed mall and store employees, as well as visitors, to relocate to secure areas, India Today reported.

Upon receiving the email, the district authorities initiated search operations in the malls. According to Mohit Sharma, the chief of the civil defence team in Gurgaon, the police, dog squad, and civil defense personnel are all involved in the search efforts.

DLF Mall of India, situated in the Delhi-NCR region, offers a wide range of amenities including a multiplex cinema, an entertainment zone, and a food court. Additionally, the mall features stores from top brands in apparel, footwear, sportswear, and salons, among others.

Also Read

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, no explosives found

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad airport gets hoax bomb threat; 2nd such incident since May 12

bomb threat

Threat emails: Delhi Police to have bomb disposal squads in each district

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; lands safely

Airport

Patna, Jaipur airports receive hoax bomb threats; security beefed up

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Gurugram noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon