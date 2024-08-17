Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Docs hold protests in Punjab, Haryana against medic murder, seek safety

Docs hold protests in Punjab, Haryana against medic murder, seek safety

Medical professionals held sit-ins at many places in Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana, demanding justice for the victim and safety for doctors

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Resident doctors and medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Doctors held protests at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and demanded safety for healthcare professionals at workplaces.
Outpatient department services remained non-functional and elective surgeries were also not conducted but emergency services were not affected, the protesting doctors said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Indian Medical Association has given a nationwide call for the withdrawal of non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to protest against the alleged rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.
Meanwhile, the protest of resident doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh entered the sixth day on Saturday. OPD services for both old and new patients remained closed but emergency and critical care services continued.
The Faculty Association of PGIMER, Chandigarh, is also supporting the strike call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The IMA's Punjab Unit advisor Navjot Dahiya said doctors are holding a protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

More From This Section

Subhash Chandra bose

Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring Bose's mortal remains back

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: Global South facing challenges of food, energy security, says PM Modi

Kedarnath

Kedarnath trek route repaired, reopened for pilgrims after 15-day closure

Landslide, Siliguri Landslide

ASDMA signs MoU with GSI for early warning system for landslides in Assam

World Plastic Bags 2024

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

Medical professionals held sit-ins at many places in Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana, demanding justice for the victim and safety for doctors.
A protesting doctor in Amritsar said that if a medic is not safe in a hospital, then where is a doctor safe?

Demanding that hospitals be declared safe zones, another protester said sufficient security arrangements need to be made for the safety of healthcare professionals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest

Doctors halt OPD services, begin 24-hr nationwide strike over medic murder

Healthcare services in WB affected as docs protest rape-murder of colleague

Healthcare services in WB affected as docs protest rape-murder of colleague

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

Former R G Kar Hospital principal appears before CBI for second day

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Docs in K'taka hold protest seeking justice for Kolkata rape-murder victim

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Assam doctors join nationwide protest, demand justice

Topics : doctors protests All India doctors strike doctors in India Crime against women Women doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon