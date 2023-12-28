DMDK leader Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid, put on ventilator support

DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth has been put on ventilator support, the party said on Thursday.

Diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, the party said in a release, adding in view of difficulty in breathing, he has been put on ventilator support.

Yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth has been unwell for quite some time and his wife Premalatha took over the reins of the party days ago.

Vijayakanth is about 71 years old.