Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra, TN approved

Doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra, TN approved

The project covering three Districts in two states i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 Kms, said CCEA

Railway station, station

Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 400 villages and about 14 lakh population. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of Tirupati - Pakala - Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs.1332 crore (approx.).

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The project is in line with the PM Modi's vision of a New India that will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

 

The project is the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The project covering three Districts in two states i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 Kms, said CCEA.

Also Read

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

CBI arrests 4 in Tirupati laddoos adulteration row: What we know so far

arrest

SIT led by CBI arrests 4 people in Tirupati laddu case, say officials

Tirupati stampede

Tirumala temple: Special Vaikuntha Darshan arranged for injured in stampede

Tirupati stampede

Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu transfers SP, 2 officials, orders inquiry

Tirupati stampede

Andhra CM should own moral responsibility for Tirupati stampede, says YSRCP

Along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the project section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations such as Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, etc., attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 400 villages and about 14 lakh population.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing the logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (4 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (20 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of one Crore trees, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Accident, road accident

'Lives lost in road accidents, no golden hour care': SC slams Centre

Pharmaceuticals

Which Indian companies may hit hard if Trump announces tariffs on pharma

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

LIVE news: Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata says Bengal won't accept Waqf Act, points to situation in Bangladesh

Topics : Tirupati Railways Railway Ministry Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon