Mamata says Bengal won't accept Waqf Act, points to situation in Bangladesh

Mamata says Bengal won't accept Waqf Act, points to situation in Bangladesh

Speaking at a programme organised by the Jain community in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee said she would always stand by the minority communities and protect their rights

WB CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during meeting with people who lost their jobs after a Supreme Court verdict invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, Sunday, April 7,2025.(Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state, asserting her continued support for minority communities.
 
Speaking at a programme organised by the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal that allows anyone to divide and rule.”
 
The chief minister also questioned the timing of the legislation, remarking, “See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should not have been passed now.”
 
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week following extended discussions. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 5, making it law.
 
 
Waqf protests turn violent in Murshidabad

Violence erupted in Murshidabad on Tuesday during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. According to reports, the demonstration escalated into a clash between protesters and police, with incidents of stone-pelting and several police vehicles set on fire.
 
Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, shared a video on social media platform X, claiming it depicted scenes from the unrest. He accused the state government of engaging in “vote bank politics”.
 
“Antisocial elements are taking to the streets, burning government and public property, and spreading chaos in the name of protest. This is not dissent, it’s destruction—and is absolutely unconstitutional,” Adhikari wrote. “The West Bengal government and administration are failing to maintain law and order because they are deliberately turning a blind eye to protect the ruling party’s vote bank.”
 
He urged the state’s Chief Secretary and the Union Home Ministry to deploy central forces to the area, stating that the local police were unable to control the situation.
 
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also criticised Banerjee, alleging that she was attempting to suppress the truth.
 
“When violence breaks out in other states, Mamata Banerjee is quick to shed crocodile tears and stage dramatic protests. But when her own vote bank runs riot in Murshidabad, she goes silent—and shuts down internet services to suppress the truth,” Malviya posted on X.
 
[With inputs from ANI]

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

