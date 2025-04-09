Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

'Hang him', says 26/11 fallen hero's father on Tahawwur Rana extradition

As India readies to extradite 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, martyr's father demands his hanging, calling it justice for lives lost in the Mumbai terror attacks

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sixteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, father of slain Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable Rahul Shinde has demanded capital punishment for Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the case who is set to be extradited to India from the United States.
 
Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is accused of helping plan the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people, including police personnel and foreign nationals. According to official sources, Rana has exhausted all legal remedies in the US, and a multi-agency Indian team is currently in the US to bring him back.
 
“The trauma of the attack still lingers in my mind even though more than 16 years have passed,” said Subhash Shinde, father of constable Rahul Shinde, who died in action at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the siege.
 
 
“As Rana’s role has come to light in the terror attack, we should not spare him by keeping him alive in prison; he should be hanged,” said the 65-year-old from Solapur district, Maharashtra.
 
Shinde also called for strict punishment for all those involved in the deadly conspiracy, including those linked to Pakistan. “The world has seen the role of Pakistan. Everyone involved should be brought to justice,” he said.

Rana, 64, is known to have close ties with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who conducted the reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks. Headley, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, had identified several targets across Mumbai, including the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chabad House, CST railway station, and Leopold Cafe.
 
Headley is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the US. Rana was arrested in Chicago in 2009 for providing material support for terrorist activities in Mumbai and Copenhagen. India has sought his extradition for years, citing his involvement with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi-Islami. 
Rana’s final appeal against extradition was rejected by the US Supreme Court last week, paving the way for his transfer to Indian custody.
 
“Whenever I talk about the attack, I can visualise the terrible images. The damage we have suffered—the lives lost—cannot be forgotten,” said Shinde. “Punishing the accused will be a true tribute to our fallen policemen and citizens.”
 
A police officer injured in the same attack, speaking on condition of anonymity, echoed the sentiment. “The authorities should take stern action against Rana and punish him for the crime,” the officer said.
 
Rahul Shinde, who served in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), was among the first to respond when terrorists stormed the Taj hotel. He was killed while engaging the attackers. His bravery has been honoured by his village, which was renamed Rahul Nagar in his memory. His family lives in Solapur district, where Subhash Shinde runs a farm and another son, Pravin, runs an LPG agency granted by the government.
 
On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks on key locations including the Mumbai’s CST railway station, Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chabad House, and Leopold Cafe. The siege lasted nearly 60 hours and killed 166 people, including nationals from the US, UK, and Israel.
 
Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving attacker, was captured and hanged in Pune’s Yerawada Jail in 2012. The rest were killed in action.
 
The Indian government has maintained that bringing every conspirator to justice — especially those who funded, planned, or provided support — is essential for closure.
 

Who is Tahawwur Rana? 

Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent, a former military doctor turned businessman. He was convicted in the US for supporting terror activities and has long been accused of collaborating with David Headley in the planning of the 26/11 attacks. Rana has been lodged at a detention centre in Los Angeles and is now set to be extradited to India, where he faces serious terror charges related to one of the deadliest attacks in Indian history.
 
[With PTI inputs]

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

