Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

The Aadhaar card is still a crucial document for identification and a means of obtaining government services for millions of Indians. The government has added a new feature that allows users to download their Aadhaar directly over WhatsApp in an effort to make it easier to access. The official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot offers users a quicker method of retrieving their Aadhaar without having to utilize numerous apps or websites.
Up until recently, DigiLocker or the UIDAI portal were the only ways to download Aadhaar. WhatsApp is now another safe way for citizens to keep their documents close to hand thanks to the recent integration. However, in order to use this service, users need to make sure their registered cellphone number is active and have a DigiLocker account connected to their Aadhaar.
Steps to download Aadhaar via WhatsApp
• Save the MyGov Helpdesk number at +91-9013151515 on your phone.
• Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.”
• Choose DigiLocker services from the options shared by the chatbot.
• Confirm your DigiLocker account and give your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
• Fill in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification.
• After successful authentication, the chatbot will showcase a list of available documents.
• Choose Aadhaar, and a PDF of the card will be sent directly on WhatsApp.
How to download Aadhaar without OTP?
The UIDAI website provides a different option for people who want to download Aadhaar without an OTP. Users can check their records by inputting information like name, gender, and birthdate. To continue, they next need to enter their date of birth, request number, and Aadhaar number.
Access is granted using a TOTP (time-based one-time password) created via the mAadhaar app in place of an OTP. This electronic version of Aadhaar is recognized as a legitimate form of identification and can be maintained on a phone. It can not be printed, though.
Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Helpdesk
Users must save the number +91-9013151515 in their contacts in order to access the MyGov Helpdesk. The procedure for downloading Aadhaar is simple after it has been added.
Aadhaar must already be connected to DigiLocker, and only one document can be updated at a time. Before using WhatsApp, users must update their information via the DigiLocker app or website if it is not linked.