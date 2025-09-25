Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

WhatsApp has made it simpler to obtain Aadhaar. The govt of India has made it possible to download it via official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, which streamlines and simplifies the process

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aadhaar card is still a crucial document for identification and a means of obtaining government services for millions of Indians. The government has added a new feature that allows users to download their Aadhaar directly over WhatsApp in an effort to make it easier to access. The official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot offers users a quicker method of retrieving their Aadhaar without having to utilize numerous apps or websites.
 
Up until recently, DigiLocker or the UIDAI portal were the only ways to download Aadhaar. WhatsApp is now another safe way for citizens to keep their documents close to hand thanks to the recent integration. However, in order to use this service, users need to make sure their registered cellphone number is active and have a DigiLocker account connected to their Aadhaar.
 

Steps to download Aadhaar via WhatsApp

    • Save the MyGov Helpdesk number at +91-9013151515 on your phone.
    • Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.”
    • Choose DigiLocker services from the options shared by the chatbot.

Also Read

Aadhaar card update 2025

Aadhaar card update 2025: Step-by-step guide to correct spelling mistakes

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Accept Aadhaar card as 12th document: EC tells Bihar poll authority

Supreme Court, SC

EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

No Aadhaar card for first-time applicants 18 years or older: Assam CM Sarma

Bombay High Court

Only Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID not sufficient proof of citizenship: Bombay HC

    • Confirm your DigiLocker account and give your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
    • Fill in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification.
    • After successful authentication, the chatbot will showcase a list of available documents.
    • Choose Aadhaar, and a PDF of the card will be sent directly on WhatsApp.

How to download Aadhaar without OTP?

The UIDAI website provides a different option for people who want to download Aadhaar without an OTP. Users can check their records by inputting information like name, gender, and birthdate. To continue, they next need to enter their date of birth, request number, and Aadhaar number. 
 
Access is granted using a TOTP (time-based one-time password) created via the mAadhaar app in place of an OTP. This electronic version of Aadhaar is recognized as a legitimate form of identification and can be maintained on a phone. It can not be printed, though.

Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Helpdesk

Users must save the number +91-9013151515 in their contacts in order to access the MyGov Helpdesk. The procedure for downloading Aadhaar is simple after it has been added. 
 
Aadhaar must already be connected to DigiLocker, and only one document can be updated at a time. Before using WhatsApp, users must update their information via the DigiLocker app or website if it is not linked.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

aryan khan, bads of bollywood, netflix

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Ba***ds Of Bollywood

SC, Supreme Court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to hear Sajjan Kumar's plea after Diwali break

Topics : aadhaar card WhatsApp in India government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon