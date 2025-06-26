Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DPIIT reviews issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects in 5 states

DPIIT reviews issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects in 5 states

The meeting, chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed 18 issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed 18 issues affecting 11 infrastructure projects in Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Nagaland, an official statement said on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

"In the meeting, 18 issues across 11 significant projects were reviewed in the state of Jharkhand, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I pertaining to the state of Jharkhand was reviewed in detail, it said.

 

It added that issues on a private sector project of GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd in Arunachal Pradesh, worth Rs 1,000 crore, were also reviewed.

The Secretary advised the state government to accord high priority to the matter and extend all necessary support to GeoEnpro to ensure the timely resolution of the project-related issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's infrastructure Jharkhand DPIIT

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

