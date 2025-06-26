Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur

According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name Operation Bihali, is currently in progress

Indian army, security forces

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, according to the security officials.

According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name "Operation Bihali," is currently in progress.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.

Officials confirmed that contact was established with the terrorists, and the gunfight began shortly afterwards.

 

"The encounter started early in the morning, and the operation is going on," said Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, while speaking to the mediapersons about the ongoing operation in Basantgarh.

Also Read

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Held forward-looking talks with J-K CM on tourism development: Shekhawat

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Snowfall, Dharamshala

LIVE news updates: 2 dead, 6 missing after flash floods near Dharamshala

rath yatra

Puri all set for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, Yatra starts tomorrow

Google

Google VP Thota Chandrasekhar donates ₹1 crore to TTD's SV Pranadana Trust

Accident, road accident

2 killed, 10 missing as vehicle falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Work, not vote bank: Why Gadkari won't let elections dictate development

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim Kashmir encounter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon