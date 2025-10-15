Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DRDO signs MoU to develop 300 MW solar projects across its establishments

DRDO signs MoU to develop 300 MW solar projects across its establishments

The DRDO stated that this agreement aims to establish self-reliant, Net-Zero campuses across all strategic DRDO locations by 2027

solar power

DRDO stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Research & Development Organisation on Tuesday signed an MoU to collaborate on the development of 300 MW capacity of solar-based renewable energy projects across DRDO establishments in India.

In a post on X, the DRDO stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which operates under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

"Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Ministry of Defence and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy(MNRE) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of 300 MW capacity of solar-based renewable energy projects across DRDO establishments in India," wrote DRDO.

 

The MoU exchange ceremony took place at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, along with Santosh Kumar Sarangi, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, attended the event.

The DRDO stated that this agreement aims to establish self-reliant, Net-Zero campuses across all strategic DRDO locations by 2027.

Also Read

In Operation Sindoor, a tri-service framework allowed layers of air defence to intercept Pakistani projectiles (Photo: PIB)

Kusha: DRDO's indigenous rival to S-400premium

agni prime missile, rail launcher

First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

Agni-Prime missile

India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

Wheeled Armoured Platform, WhAP 8x8

Tata Advanced Systems opens first overseas defence facility in Morocco

(L-R) Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary & V Narayanan, ISRO chairman

Blueprint conclave: 'Looking to build national stock of critical minerals'premium

Earlier, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Tri-Services, formally released Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard 1.0 to enable interoperability in Military Communication, during the National workshop at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDR), defining standardised interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms.

IRSA is designed to ensure waveform portability, SDR Interoperability, Certification and Conformance.The launch of IRSA represents a defining step in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence communication technologies, embodying the vision of building indigenous, interoperable, and future-ready SDR solutions -- designed in India, for India and ready for the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jaisalmer: A bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur catches fire, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 | (PTI Photo)

Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik to appear in public on 79th birthday, join BJD's yatra

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

News highlights: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Above) Mary E Brunkow and María Corina Machado

Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peacepremium

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

Topics : DRDO Solar Energy Corporation of India solar energy Solar Energy Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon