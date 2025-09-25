Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features

Agni-Prime missile

India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system. Image: X@rajnathsingh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile with a range of 2,000 km from a rail-based mobile launcher system, demonstrating its capability to deploy the missile across the country.
 
A day after the next-generation missile was tested, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that it put India in the group of select nations having capability to launch such a weapon system from the rail network.
 
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the "successful" launch of intermediate range Agni-Prime missile under a full operational scenario on Wednesday, the defence ministry said.
 

 

Also Read

Missile, missile test

After Op Sindoor, India plans major procurement of Israeli Rampage missiles

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

What's firing up Bharat Dynamics? 8 reasons behind MOFSL's positive view

BrahMos missile

BrahMos project to attract fresh investment of ₹10K cr: UP govt officialpremium

Logistics firms

NCR to Bengaluru: India's 3rd party logistics mkt sparks investor frenzy

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; metal shares shine, auto drag

 

It has not disclosed the location of test-firing of the weapon system.
 
The "first-of-its-kind" launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher, has the capability to move on rail network without any pre-conditions and it allows users to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time, Singh said.
 
"This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network," he said on X.
 
The ministry said the missile is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.
 
"The missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations and it was a text book launch meeting all mission objectives. This successful launch will enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services," it said.
 
The launch was witnessed by senior scientists of the DRDO and officers of Strategic Forces Command.
 
The "road mobile" variant of Agni-Prime has already been inducted into the services after a series of successful flight trials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ladakh protests, bjp

Ladakh protests: What led to the violent clashes that killed 4 in Leh

Rekha Gupta

Delhi inaugurates six switching sub-stations to power DTC electric fleet

Cheetah Kuno

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks underway

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Air Force use would have slowed Chinese offensive in 1962 war: CDS Chauhan

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC rolls out e-verification system to prevent misuse of voter name deletion

Topics : DRDO Indian missile defence Missile Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon