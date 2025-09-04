Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DRDO transfers three advanced materials technologies to industry partners

DRDO transfers three advanced materials technologies to industry partners

DRDO's Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in Hyderabad has transferred three advanced materials technologies to the industry partners, the ministry said

Samir V Kamat,Samir V, DRDO Chairman

In his address at the event, the DRDO chairman commended the efforts that fuelled the research and development processes and successful technology transfers.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred three advanced materials technologies to industry partners, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat recently handed over the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) documents to the industry partners at an event.



Further strengthening DRDO's collaborative ecosystem, an MoU was also signed between DMRL and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for utilising the lab's experience, facilities and capabilities to support the bureau's activities, it said.

 

The event for the handing over of LAToT was organised at DMRL, Hyderabad, on August 30, the ministry said in a statement.

The technologies transferred include "manufacturing of high strength radomes" to BHEL, Jagdishpur, for enabling the production of high-quality radomes (protective covers for crucial missile sensors) to support key defence programmes and enhance self-reliance in missile systems, the ministry said.

The other transferred technology is the manufacturing of DMR-1700 steel sheets and plates for defence applications to JSPL, Angul, offering an excellent combination of ultrahigh strength and high fracture toughness at room temperature.

And, "DMR 249A HSLA steel plates for naval applications to BSP, Bhilai, SAIL, offering a robust and reliable material, meeting the stringent dimensional, physical and metallurgical requirements for the construction of naval vessels", it said.

In metallurgy, HSLA refers to high-strength low-alloy.

In his address at the event, the DRDO chairman commended the efforts that fuelled the research and development processes and successful technology transfers.

He appreciated DMRL's commitment to fostering industry-research partnerships and advancing technological innovations that will have a substantial impact going forward.

This transfer of technology marks a significant advancement in indigenous materials technology for strategic applications, the statement said.

The technologies span diverse applications, demonstrating DMRL's multidisciplinary expertise and its ability to meet critical industry needs. Partnering with established industrial players will ensure that these innovations are rapidly scaled and deployed for commercial and strategic use, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

