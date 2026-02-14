Newspace India Limited signs deal to resell GalaxEye satellite products

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Department of Space, will resell the products of Bengaluru-based private space technology company GalaxEye under an agreement signed by the two entities, officials said on Saturday.

The products include advanced satellite imagery solutions, such as SyncFused OptoSAR data products, which are designed to deliver insights across critical sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and natural resource management.

"Collaborating with NSIL allows us to bring advanced Earth observation capabilities to a wider set of users while contributing to India's strategic and developmental priorities," Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space.

According to officials, the agreement made GalaxEye the first private Indian satellite operator to formally collaborate with NSIL under a data reseller partnership agreement.

"Beyond commercial impact, the reseller agreement is a milestone in India's space policy, where government bodies and private enterprises work hand in hand to drive innovation, enhance global competitiveness, and build sustainable growth in the space sector," an official said.

GalaxEye specialises in building payloads, such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), a special type of imaging radar that is deployed in space where large dish-like radars, similar to those installed on the ground, cannot be sent. SARs use sophisticated technologies and algorithms to mimic the power and resolution of large ground-based radars.

The company will soon launch its "Mission Drishti", a multi-sensory Earth observation satellite, and scale it up to a constellation of 10 satellites by 2030.