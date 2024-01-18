Sensex (    %)
                        
Drones banned for 4 days in Trichy ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, according to an official release on Wednesday

PM Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity for citizens of the country at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday during his two-day visit to Kerala | (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Trichy district administration has banned the flying of drones ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trichy Srirangam Sri Ranganathasamy Temple on January 20th, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.
"The use of drones is banned in Trichy City from January 17 to January 20. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar also warned of severe action against those flying drones and other objects during the Prime Minister's visit," read the statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, according to an official release on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity for citizens of the country at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday during his two-day visit to Kerala.
"Prayed at the sacred Guruvayur Temple. The divine energy of this Temple is immense. I prayed that every Indian be happy and prosperous," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.
As is the norm for PM Modi to wear a local outfit while visiting diverse states, the Prime Minister chose to wear the traditional Kerala attire, a 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) while offering prayers at the temple.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

