Workers, farmer bodies to protest on Feb 16 for MSP hike, scrap labour code

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the joint platform of Central Trade Unions/Federations/Associations have called for a countrywide strike on February 16 to demand an increase in the minimum support price (MSP), loan waiver for small and middle farm households, and the repeal of the new labour codes, among other things.

The SKM is an umbrella body of various farm unions, while the joint platform of trade unions consists of the central unions and sectoral worker unions.

Apart from this, the unions also demand an increase in the minimum wage to Rs 26,000 per month for workers, repeal of the amendments made to the IPC/CrPC, guaranteed employment as a fundamental right, scrapping of fixed-term employment and contractual jobs.

"Towards this, in continuation of the joint and coordinated actions being organised since November 2020, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, Federations/Associations and SKM are jointly in action at the grassroots. The CTUs, Federations/Associations support the call already given by the SKM for a Tractor/Vehicle Parade at the district headquarters on January 26, 2024," said the unions in a statement.