Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Workers, farmer bodies to protest on Feb 16 for MSP hike, scrap labour code

The SKM is an umbrella body of various farm unions, while the joint platform of trade unions consists of the central unions and sectoral worker unions

Punjab farmers protest

Representative Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the joint platform of Central Trade Unions/Federations/Associations have called for a countrywide strike on February 16 to demand an increase in the minimum support price (MSP), loan waiver for small and middle farm households, and the repeal of the new labour codes, among other things.

The SKM is an umbrella body of various farm unions, while the joint platform of trade unions consists of the central unions and sectoral worker unions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from this, the unions also demand an increase in the minimum wage to Rs 26,000 per month for workers, repeal of the amendments made to the IPC/CrPC, guaranteed employment as a fundamental right, scrapping of fixed-term employment and contractual jobs.

"Towards this, in continuation of the joint and coordinated actions being organised since November 2020, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, Federations/Associations and SKM are jointly in action at the grassroots. The CTUs, Federations/Associations support the call already given by the SKM for a Tractor/Vehicle Parade at the district headquarters on January 26, 2024," said the unions in a statement. 

Also Read

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Promise of higher MSP in Assembly polls: That's easier said than done

MeitY Secretary launches India's First Graphene Centre, IoT CoE in Kerala

Fog-induced chaos: Regulators impose fines on 3 airlines, Mumbai airport

DTC partners with travel app Tummoc to introduce 'single-journey ticket'

Death toll in Manipur gunfight rises to 2, women block road to airport

Delhi Court sends suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Matoo to jail

Topics : labour Law MSP hike Farm loan waiver Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon