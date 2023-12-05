Sensex (2.05%)
Heatmap

Drones deployed in search for elusive leopard spotted in Delhi's Neb Sarai

Forest department officials have deployed drones to comb the area, they said

A representative image Source: Wikipedia

Representative image Source: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 07:04 AM IST
A leopard spotted on Friday in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area continues to evade the authorities even as an operation to capture it remains underway with the help of drone surveillance and at least 50 police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation, officials said.
Forest department officials have deployed drones to comb the area, they said.
"...there is no lead on the leopard. The two trap cages set up by the forest department are still at their places," a police officer said on Monday.
The leopard was spotted near a farmhouse in the Neb Sarai area on the border of Delhi and Haryana on Friday. It has not been seen since then.
A police officer said at least 50 staffers of Neb Sarai police station have been deployed round the clock to keep a tab on the situation. They, under the supervision of the SHO, are working with forest department personnel.
"We are making announcements at least thrice a day, telling people the do's and don'ts if they see the leopard again," a police officer said.
The forest department on Saturday said two teams of 40 personnel combed the jungle area connecting to the Aravalli Hills range.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:03 AM IST

