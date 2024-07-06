Business Standard
DU doubles charges for correction in marksheet, degree certificate

DU has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 the fee for those seeking correction in marksheet within six years from the day of graduation and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a period more than six years

Delhi University

Delhi University (DU) has doubled the charges for those seeking any correction in their degree certificate or marksheet.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

The Delhi University (DU) has doubled the charges for those seeking any correction in their degree certificate or marksheet, according to an official order.
The cost was increased following the recommendations made by a committee formed by university Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, it stated.
The DU has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 the fee for those seeking correction in marksheet within six years from the day of graduation and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a period more than six years, according to the order.
For those seeking correction in their degree certificate within six years, the fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. For a period of more than six years, the fee has been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.
The recommendations of the committee was accorded approval by the authorities concerned on June 4, the order said.
Asked about the development, a senior DU official told PTI that the fee was hiked as it had not been revised for a long time.
The charges for issuing of duplicate marksheet and degree certificate, if lost or destroyed, remains the same at Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

