Home / India News / Dussehra 2024: Top 5 places in Delhi to watch Ravan Dahan this year

Dussehra will be celebrated on Oct 12, 2024. This day witnesses the burning of effigies of Ravana and his brothers for the victory of good over evil. So, here are some of the places to visit in Delhi,

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Every year, the nation celebrates Dussehra, which is also called Vijayadashmi, an auspicious event. It honours the triumph of good over evil, such as Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura. The festival of Durga Puja and Navratri also come to an end on Dussehra. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Oct 12, 2024. 
From riding a large Ferris wheel and boarding the Columbus to shooting balloons and aiming rings at objects, Ramleela melas made our childhood truly joyful and fun. These are a few of the most important activities that you should not miss if you are searching for a Ramleela Mela to attend in Delhi.

What is Ravan Dahan?

Large effigies of the demon king Ravana and his partners Meghnath and Kumbhkaran are burned at the ancient Ravan Dahan festival. Legend has it that Ravana is defeated on Dussehra, signifying the destruction of ego, lust, anger, greed, and weaknesses. The act of burning these effigies is a powerful reminder that good triumphs over evil. Here are the top five locations in Delhi to see the Ravan Dahan if you are eager to see the flaming spectacle of Ravana's demise.

Top 5 places in Delhi to watch Ravan Dahan in Dussehra 2024

    • Ramlila Maidan- For many years, Ramlila Maidan, also called Ramlila Ground, has been one of Delhi's most recognizable locations for Dussehra festivities. This field, which is run by the Delhi Ramlila Committee, is well-known for having the tallest effigies in the city.      
    • Lal Qila Maidan- Another important location for Ramleela is Lal Qila Maidan, also referred to as the Red Fort of India. The Luv Kush of Ram Leela Committee is in charge of this ground, which is in the centre of Old Delhi and has huge effigies of Ravana.       
    • Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Theater Lawns–Visit the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Theater Lawns at Mandi House for a better creative and cultural experience. Here, Ravan Dahan performs after a captivating Ramleela performance.       

    • Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society–The celebrations are open to Dwarka residents as well. The vibrant Ravan Dahan celebrations at the Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society in DDA Grounds in Sector 10 are well-known.      
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium–The Shri Ram Dharmik Leela Committee hosts one of the city's most spectacular Ravan Dahans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A spectacular fireworks show and the effigies' dramatic burning are to be expected. 

