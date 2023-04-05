close

Duty of press to speak truth to power: SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for robust democracy

New Delhi
Supreme Court

Apr 05 2023
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in "thin air" without facts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds.

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for robust democracy.

"National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

Supreme Court | Centre | media

Apr 05 2023

