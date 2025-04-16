Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

The district court in Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported citing a police official. A search operation is currently underway.
The police received a PCR call at approximately 10:45 am, reporting that the Dwarka court had been alerted to a bomb threat via email. The message was received late Tuesday night, around 9 pm, and court authorities notified the police on Wednesday morning, the official explained.
"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the official said.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
(This is a developing story)