Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Dwarka District Court in Delhi. Police conducted a search operation, but no suspicious items were found; an in investigation is ongoing

This is a developing news. More details awaited.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

The district court in Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported citing a police official. A search operation is currently underway.
 
The police received a PCR call at approximately 10:45 am, reporting that the Dwarka court had been alerted to a bomb threat via email. The message was received late Tuesday night, around 9 pm, and court authorities notified the police on Wednesday morning, the official explained.
 
"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the official said.
 
 
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
 
(This is a developing story)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

