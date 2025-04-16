Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 7 held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam

7 held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district to prevent further outbreak of violence

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Seven people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act leading to a clash between agitators and police in Assam's Cachar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The protest march was taken out on Sunday without permission from Berenga Village towards Silchar town and the agitators threw stones at the police with the latter resorting to a mild lathi charge, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district to prevent further outbreak of violence, Mahatta told reporters here. 

A case was registered in Silchar police station and an operation was conducted in Bagadahar and Kashipur area on Tuesday leading to the arrest of seven people, he said.

 

A local court remanded the arrested people to judicial custody.

Also Read

student

Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 released today at slprbassam.in

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

Results, Exam results

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025 released at sebaonline.org; here's how to check

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Board SEBA HSLC results 2025 relased today at sebaonline.org

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Govt move to end B'desh transshipment facility shows focus on NE: Himanta

Mahatta said that investigations were on and there was a possibility of more arrests being made in near future.

Prohibitory orders in the district will continue to be in force to prevent any violence and anyone attempting to take the law into their hands will not be tolerated, the SP said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 will be allowed in the state and suggested that the agitators go to the Supreme Court for the redressal of their grievances.

After its enactment earlier this month, several individuals and groups have expressed reservations about the legislation, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Waqf Protest, Protest

Waqf Amendment Act hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court set to hear challenges to Waqf Act today

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra appears before ED on day 2 of questioning in land deal case

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas on CEC, ECs' appointment under 2023 law on May 14

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court backs use of Urdu on Maharashtra Municipal Council signboard

Topics : Assam Arrest Waqf Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon