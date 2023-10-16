close
EAM Jaishankar meets Vietnam FM Son, discusses cooperation in key sectors

Jaishankar, who arrived on a four-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday, also attended a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi

Jaishankar, Bui Thanh Son

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son

Press Trust of India Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Monday and discussed ways to boost cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, defence and maritime security while also sharing perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region.
Jaishankar and Son jointly unveiled the commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Vietnam.
"Stamps depicting Kalaripayattu and Vovinam capture our shared affinity for sports and celebrate the strong cultural, social & people-to-people links between India and Vietnam," he posted on X.
Jaishankar, who arrived on a four-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday, also attended a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi.
"Thank my co-chair @FMBuiThanhSon. Our discussions covered cooperation in political, defense & maritime security, judicial, trade & investment, energy, development, education & training, science & technology, cultural domains," he said.
"Convinced that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, our commitment to global issues and our collaboration in various multilateral groupings," he said.
The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.
The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Vietnam S Jaishankar India Vietnam ties

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

