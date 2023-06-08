close

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

The United Nations and various other international organizations observed World Oceans Day annually on June 8

World Oceans Day 2023

World Oceans Day 2023

World Oceans Day is marked yearly to make awareness of the significance of saving the seas and protecting the exhaustion of ocean resources. The oceans, also known as the "lungs of the earth," are a major source of food and protein for humans worldwide. It also makes a big contribution to the world's economy because so many people survive by working in the ocean. However, the oceans are dying and the fish population is declining as a result of water pollution and human ignorance. As a result, it's time to buckle up and work together to save the oceans.
The United Nations and a number of other international organizations observe World Oceans Day annually on June 8. It is a day to praise the sea and bring issues to light about the significance of sea protection.

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme

The World Oceans Day theme for 2023 is "Planet Ocean: The Tides are Changing". The goal of this theme is to make people aware of how important the ocean is and how important it is to protect it. The theme for 2023 is a call to action for everyone to make a difference by supporting sustainable seafood, reducing our use of single-use plastics, and advocating for ocean protection policies. 

World Oceans Day 2023: History

Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) first proposed World Ocean Day in 1992 at the Earth Summit UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At the UN General Assembly, Resolution 63/111 was approved on December 5, 2008, and World Oceans Day was established on June 8. On June 8, World Oceans Day was made an observance.

The World Oceans Day activities are composed by the UN Division for Ocean Issues and the Law of the Ocean and UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) supports the World Ocean Network.

World Oceans Day 2023: Importance

World Oceans Day is important because it gives people a chance to learn more about the ocean and its threats. A wide variety of marine life can be found in the ocean, which occupies more than 70% of the Earth's surface. Additionally, it is an important source of recreation, energy, and food. 

However, a number of human activities, such as pollution, overfishing, and climate change pose a threat to the ocean. As a result, it is critical to protect the ocean so that it remains healthy and vibrant for later.

World Oceans Day 2023: Celebration 

Here are a few different ways you can observe World Oceans Day and assist with safeguarding the sea. Become familiar with the sea: The Unified Nations has a committed site devoted to World Oceans Day.

Reduce the amount of single-use plastics you use: Bring your own reusable water bottles, utensils, straws, and bags to reduce your use of single-use plastics.
Contribute to sustainable seafood: The ocean faces a serious threat from overfishing. By supporting sustainable seafood, you can contribute to the preservation of the ocean.

Participate in a World Oceans Day activity: There are numerous virtual and in-person occasions to find out about the sea and the occasion. You can attempt to go to one of these.
Volunteer: Volunteers are needed by a lot of non-governmental organizations to help with beach cleanups, public education, etc. You can volunteer for one such association.

Recycle: Recycling reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, which can help keep pollution out of the ocean. 
Social Media: To bring attention to the significance of the day, give credit where credit is due on social media.

