Business Standard
Home / India News / Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

According to railway officials, the minister will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to the Indargarh station

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the railway administration is on alert for potential train sabotage bids and is holding talks with the administration and police in several states to prevent any untoward incident.
The central government treats security threats with the utmost seriousness and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to sabotage trains, the railway minister told reporters at the Jaipur airport.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This is our commitment," he added.
Vaishnaw arrived here on Tuesday to inspect a Kavach-fitted train to check the efficiency of the automatic train protection system at Sawai Madhopur.
 
According to railway officials, the minister will board the Kavach-fitted engine of a train at 4 pm at the Sawai Madhopur railway station and travel for 45 minutes up to the Indargarh station.
He is also scheduled to inspect a roof plaza constructed at the Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur.

More From This Section

Premiumwoman working, overworked

50% of employees in India work at least 49 hours per week, shows data

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: PM Modi says US visit fruitful, covered programmes aimed at making world better

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Parl using AI, ML to make proceedings available in many languages: Om Birla

hospital, ayushman, health

Odisha govt in talks with Centre to join Ayushman Bharat scheme

Shankh Air

Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said, "There is dialogue going on with state governments, DGPs and home secretaries. The NIA is also involved. Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause such an accident. This is our resolve."

He also said that the entire railway administration in divisions and zones was working with vigilance with the Railway Protection Force and local state police across the country.
After reaching Jaipur, the railway minister called on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Later, he interacted with BJP workers at Bhatia Bhawan in the Rajapark area of the city.
The Kavach system, also known as an Automatic Train Protection System (ATP), has been developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, and it can apply brakes automatically in an emergency when a train driver fails to act in time.
The railway ministry has been working on this project for the last eight years to bring the rail network under the Kavach system in a phased manner.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Vaishnaw to travel in Kavach fitted train for efficiency trial in Rajasthan

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Indigenous Kavach will be implemented in mission mode in country: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railways, defence should be above politics, says Union Minister Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

'Railways adds 14.5 km of new tracks daily': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat train

Railways: Hygiene-related issues up 500% in 2 yrs; complaints per meal down

Topics : Railway Minister Indian Railway Indian Railways Train Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon