India 'restless' for development, growing despite global challenges: PM

India 'restless' for development, growing despite global challenges: PM

"Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too," he said

Nov. 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', in Dediapada, Narmada district, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges.
 
“Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too,” he said. 
Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in New Delhi, Modi said be it the central government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be development. 
He added that the Bihar election results have taught a lesson that the aspirations of the people from the government are very high and they trust political parties with good intentions. 
 
“The results of the Bihar elections have once again taught a lesson on the high aspirations and ambitions of the people of India.  The people of India today trust those political parties who have good intentions and fulfil the aspirations of the people and prioritise development,” Modi said. 

“I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth. Organising competitions to improve the ease of doing business could be a great step in this direction,” he said. 
Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins elections because it is committed to the development and welfare of the people 24x7. 
“One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections,” he said. 
Modi said the world was looking at India’s growth model as “model of hope”.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi India's growth reforms India's economic growth

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

