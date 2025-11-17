Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers at Mundra port, arrests key smuggler

DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers at Mundra port, arrests key smuggler

A detailed examination revealed 30,000 pieces of concealed firecrackers/fireworks worth about Rs 5 crore hidden behind a front layer of water glass set, the ministry said in a statement

Fire cracker

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DRI officers have busted a smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin firecrackers, seizing 30,000 pieces at the Mundra Port and arresting the mastermind, the finance ministry said on Monday.

In a continued effort under operation "Fire Trail" to counter the illicit import of firecrackers, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Mundra port, originating from China.

These containers were declared as carrying "water glass set" and "flower receptacle".

A detailed examination revealed 30,000 pieces of concealed firecrackers/fireworks worth about Rs 5 crore hidden behind a front layer of water glass set, the ministry said in a statement.

 

Earlier, in October 2025, DRI had successfully thwarted the attempts of illegal import of Chinese firecrackers at Mumbai and Tuticorin.

Also Read

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos to co-lead AI startup in first operational role since Amazon

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

India could be the beneficiary of anti-AI rotation trade: CLSA's Redman

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's DPDP rules: Govt in talks with industry to slash compliance time

Was pressured to select process advisor, alleges Byju's former IRP

$533 million 'roundtripped' to Byju and aides, says US court filing

stock markets, trading

Groww jumps 18% to ₹175 as mcap tops ₹1 trillion; SBI crosses ₹9 trillion

The import of firecrackers is 'Restricted' and requires valid licences both from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The importer did not have any valid documents to support the import and accepted that the goods had been smuggled for monetary gain, the statement said.

Accordingly, the smuggled Chinese firecrackers, along with the cover cargo/goods, totally estimated at Rs 5 crore, were seized on November 15 under the Customs Act, 1962.

The mastermind-cum-financier of the transaction has been arrested, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Phone, social media, mobile phones

Tampering with mobile IMEI can lead to 3 years' jail, ₹50 lakh fine: DoT

Supreme Court, SC

Repair damage to Corbett Tiger Reserve: Supreme Court to Uttarakhand

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations

Jairam Ramesh

Congress accuses Centre of mass deletions in MGNREGA worker database

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

NIA arrests 'co-conspirator' who provided tech support for Red Fort blast

Topics : NDRI Adani Mundra plant Smuggling Fire crackers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCorbett Tiger ReserveRupee TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon