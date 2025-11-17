Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23

At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary information.

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.

According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

 

Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families."  The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support.

Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families, it said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad Saudi Arabia Bus accident

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

