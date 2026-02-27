Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent districts of West Bengal

Earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts in West Bengal on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among people.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The magnitude and epicentre of the quake are not yet known.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in several parts of the city and adjoining areas, including high-rise residential complexes and busy marketplaces.

Residents in many neighbourhoods said ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact more noticeable in multi-storey buildings.

Further details are awaited.