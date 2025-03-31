Monday, March 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Eastern Railway crosses record 100 mn tonne-mark in freight loading

Eastern Railway crosses record 100 mn tonne-mark in freight loading

The Kolkata-headquartered railway division recorded 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight loading, an all-time record for the zonal railway

The All-Women Operated Vande Bharat Express on International Women's Day

ER's freight loading in 2024-25 is 15.4 per cent higher than its previous highest loading of 86.89 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal. | Representational

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Eastern Railway achieved its highest-ever freight loading in the 2024-25 fiscal, crossing the 100-million-tonne mark, an official said on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered railway division recorded 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight loading, an all-time record for the zonal railway, he said.

ER's freight loading in 2024-25 is 15.4 per cent higher than its previous highest loading of 86.89 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal, the official said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

