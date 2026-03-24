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Home / India News / EC convenes inter-state border meeting with officials of poll-bound states

EC convenes inter-state border meeting with officials of poll-bound states

West Bengal and Assam, which are going to the polls, share international borders with Bangladesh

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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Seeking to strengthen electoral preparedness, the Election Commission on Tuesday convened an inter-state border meeting with top administration and police officials of five poll-going and their neighbouring states.

The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities, and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections across poll-bound states.

The Election Commission had recently reactivated its economic intelligence panel after a gap of six years to curb the use of money, liquor and drugs to influence voters ahead of the Bihar polls.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month.

 

West Bengal and Assam also share international borders with Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Assam assembly polls West Bengal Assembly polls Tamil Nadu elections Kerala Elections Puducherry Assembly Polls

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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