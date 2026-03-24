EC convenes inter-state border meeting with officials of poll-bound states

Seeking to strengthen electoral preparedness, the Election Commission on Tuesday convened an inter-state border meeting with top administration and police officials of five poll-going and their neighbouring states.

The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities, and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections across poll-bound states.

The Election Commission had recently reactivated its economic intelligence panel after a gap of six years to curb the use of money, liquor and drugs to influence voters ahead of the Bihar polls.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month.

West Bengal and Assam also share international borders with Bangladesh.