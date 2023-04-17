Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 deg C

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degrees in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees, Rohtak 40.5 degrees, Narnaul 40 degrees and Bhiwani 39.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.2 degrees in Ludhiana.

Patiala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station Sole witness Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach SP leader Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi, condition stable Union minister V K Singh inaugurates G20 meeting of agri chief scientists BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife Modi govt must come clean on allegations by Satyapal Malik: CPIM Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: HC

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.