close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 deg C

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degrees in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees, Rohtak 40.5 degrees, Narnaul 40 degrees and Bhiwani 39.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.2 degrees in Ludhiana.

Patiala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

Sole witness Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case

Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail

Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

SP leader Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi, condition stable

Union minister V K Singh inaugurates G20 meeting of agri chief scientists

BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife

Modi govt must come clean on allegations by Satyapal Malik: CPIM

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: HC

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.

Topics : weather forecasts | weather | Punjab

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon