Union minister V K Singh inaugurates G20 meeting of agri chief scientists

Union minister V K Singh on Monday inaugurated the G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) here.

MACS is the 100th G20 meeting during India's G20 presidency.

The minister of state for civil aviation, road transport and highways said India's G20 presidency theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' signifies collective efforts for achieving SDGs and the theme of MACS, "sustainable agriculture and food system for healthy people and plant", resonates the emphasis put forth in the theme.

Singh said that bio-fortified crop varieties are the quicker solution to improve health and address nutrition issues of women and children.

He emphasised that the pan-India presence of ICAR institutes and KVKs with domain expertise for crops, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, soil and water expertise/ farm machineries, and farmers outreach is being utilised to provide ICT interface with plants, animals, man and machine.

Singh urged that the G-20 countries should look into diverse areas of sustainable practices that promote diversification of crop production systems, efficient utilisation of water resources and fertilisers, assimilation of horticulture practices, soil, health management, and post-harvest management of crops, among others.

He said that the emerging digital technologies should be utilised to usher in ease of farming across the G20 countries and the world.

He also stated that the UN General Assembly, based on India's proposal, has declared 2023 as the International Year of the Millets, which will help highlight the benefits of millets to the world. He said India has made it a people's movement and appealed to all the G20 countries to support the move.

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE), and Director General (ICAR) and MACS Chair graced the occasion. Later, he led the proceedings of the meeting.

Sanjay Garg, Additional Secretary (DARE), and secretary (ICAR), said that in view of International Year of Millets 2023, India has also proposed a G20 initiative on millets and other ancient grains international research initiative (MAHARISHI) for adoption by MACS.

About 80 delegates from G20 member states -- Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France , Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the USA and European Union -- are participating in the tree-day meeting.

Representatives from guest countries, viz. Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, UAE, Vietnam and several international organisations including United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, etc. are also invited at the event.

Besides, the International Solar Alliance, CDR and Asian Development Bank are special invitees from India.