Economic empowerment of women will lead to country's progress: Prez Murmu

Economic empowerment of women will lead to country's progress: Prez Murmu

She said she was happy to note that 1.3 mn women have already become Lakhpati Didis- women earning more than Rs one lakh per year

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Udgir
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said economic empowerment of women will lead to the country's progress and development.
She also asked women to avail of the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government. Addressing a gathering here, where the beneficiaries of the Eknath Shinde-led government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' and 'Shashan Aplya Dari' programmes were given certificates, she said the economic empowerment will result in the personal growth of women, who account for half of the country's population.

President Murmu expressed happiness that the Maharashtra government has set the target of making 2.5 mn women Lakhpati Didis (women earning more than Rs one lakh per year).
She said she was happy to note that 1.3 mn women have already become Lakhpati Didis. "The Centre has revised the target of Lakhpati Didis from one crore to three crore," the president said. Murmu asked women to take care of their health while caring for their families. "If you prosper and remain healthy, the country will develop and progress," she said.
"Men should understand the potential of women and help them achieve their dreams and aspirations," she added. Murmu noted that participation of women in the country's workforce was growing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

