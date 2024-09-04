TN CM Stalin signs MoU with Eaton to set up R&D centre worth Rs 200 cr

Over century-old intelligent power management company Eaton would establish its research and development centre in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthen its footprint in the country. The new facility to be spread across 1 lakh sq ft would come up in neighbouring Sholinganallur, Chengalpet district and expected to be completed by 2026 end. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa who are currently in the United States to woo investors to the state signed a memorandum of understanding with top officials of Eaton. In a social media post, Stalin said the company would invest Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu for setting up the Research and Development centre, that would create 500 new jobs.

"Eaton has consistently invested in India's talent and technology infrastructure, positioning the country as a critical hub for our global engineering and innovation efforts." said Eaton Country Director-India Philipose Jacob -- Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas.

"Our Crouse-Hinds and B-Line office in India has been at the forefront of developing sustainable and innovative power management solutions that address some of the world's most pressing energy challenges for harsh and hazardous environments," Jacob said in a company statement on Wednesday.

The Crouse-Hinds and B-Line facility in Tamil Nadu would focus on advancing Eaton's capabilities in digitisation, electrification and energy transition, aligning with the company's broader goals of driving sustainability and innovation globally.

On signing the MoU with Eaton, Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa said, "the Government of Tamil Nadu is pleased to partner with Eaton on their expansion plans. This initiative not only aligns with our vision of transforming the State into a hub of innovation and industrial growth but also showcases our commitment to the success of global leaders like Eaton in our region."



Eaton's expansion in the region would bring economic benefits, including job creation and the development of a highly skilled local force, he said.

"We are confident this partnership will work as a stimulus for further technological development and industrial growth in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the state's position as a leading destination for global investments," he added.