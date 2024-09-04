Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Hartalika Teej 2024: Know about history, significance and ritual timings

Hartalika Teej 2024: Know about history, significance and ritual timings

Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the heavenly union of Shiva and Parvati, reflecting the desire of women for marital prosperity. This year, it will be marked on Sept 6

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Along with Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej is one of three major Teej festivals observed in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months. This Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, with a one-month gap between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej. 
This year, on Friday, September 6, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated in various parts of India. Rituals and prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are conducted on this day to seek their blessings for marital bliss and happiness.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hartalika Teej 2024: Ritual Timings

    • Date: Friday, September 6, 2024.
    • Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6:03 AM to 8:34 AM
    • Duration: 2 Hours 31 Minutes
    • Tritiya Tithi starts: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024.

More From This Section

climate finance

India provided more climate finance than many rich nations in 2022: Report

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers hearing review petition challenging PMLA provisions to Sept 18

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt gives Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to 20 flood victims' kin, rescue on

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit

National highway

India's highway overhaul: 74 tunnels to transform road infrastructure

    • Tritiya Tithi concludes: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024.

Hartalika Teej: History 

The term "Hartalika" is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Harat," meaning abduction, and "Aalika," meaning female friend. Goddess Parvati, according to myth was engrossed in Lord Shiva's penance after accepting him as her husband. She was kidnapped by her friends and taken to the woods. 
Parvati was not yet ready for her father's proposal to Lord Vishnu. On Hartalika Teej, Parvati made an idol of Lord Shiva from clay and worshipped him. Lord Shiva was pleased with her worship and vowed to wed her. Later, Parvati's father, Himalaya, approved the marriage as well. Devotees' wishes are promptly fulfilled by keeping the Hartalika Teej fast.

Hartalika Teej: Significance 

Hartalika Teej represents the themes of friendship, devotion, and the significance of marital happiness, married women who seek blessings for their husbands' longevity and well-being will find the festival particularly meaningful. 
Women perform a variety of rituals, such as fasting and making idols of Shiva and Parvati out of clay or sand, which are then worshipped. With Hartalika Teej 2024 just around the corner, the customs that celebrate the divine union of Shiva and Parvati reflect the goals of individuals for marital joy and prosperity.

Also Read

Janmashtami 2024

Fasting for Janmashtami 2024? Here are rules, rituals to follow during fast

Dahi Handi 2024

Dahi Handi 2024: History, Significance, time and rituals to celebrate

August weekend traveller

August weekend 2024: Places to visit for short trip from Aug 24-26

Happy Kajari Teej 2024

Kajari Teej 2024: Best wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024

Kajari Teej 2024: All you need to know about this crucial Hindu festival

Topics : Traditional festivals festivals Marriage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon