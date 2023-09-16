close
ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara in paper leak case

Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Babulal Katara, Member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the Paper Leak case in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.
Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court, they said.
The Directorate had taken over the case filed by Rajasthan Police in connection with the leak of the General Knowledge paper conducted by RPSC for the recruitment of Senior Teacher Grade II between December 21 and 24, 2022.
It is alleged that Katara leaked the paper and sold it to Meena who through his syndicate supplied it to candidates for Rs 8-10 lakh, they said.
"Earlier, ED conducted a search at 15 premises of accused persons on 05.06.2023, resulting in recovery of incriminating documents/digital records. Further, ED has also provisionally attached movable & immovable properties worth Rs 3.11 Crore (approx) of Babulal Katara, Anil Meena AKA Sher Singh Meena and others vide Provisional Attachment Order dated 18.08.2023," the agency said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rpsc Enforcement Directorate Scam

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

