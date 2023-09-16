close
Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wondered whether SEBI will act now that the Mauritius financial regulator has revoked the licences of two such entities

sebi

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday questioned SEBI's move of not acting on money laundering allegations against "Adani-linked entities" and called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to discuss the issue during the special session of Parliament.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wondered whether SEBI will act now that the Mauritius financial regulator has revoked the licences of two such entities.
He also raised his doubts about the credibility of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, asking why the body has failed to inspire confidence as a fair regulator of capital markets in the country.
Ramesh said that the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the Mauritian equivalent of SEBI, revoked the licences of the controlling shareholder of two Adani-linked funds in May 2022 for violating several laws including the Financial Services Act, the Securities Act, the Financial Intelligence and Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2003 and 2018), and the Code on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.
"Even as SEBI professes helplessness, ironically Mauritian regulators have taken stringent action against suspect Adani-linked entities," the Congress leader said.
He said Emerging India Fund Management, whose licences were revoked on these grounds, controlled two funds that were "conduits for Vinod Adani associates Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling."

"Ahli and Chang made dubious investments to Adani companies through these very funds," he alleged.

"Will SEBI awake from its Modi-made slumber Why is it failing to inspire confidence that it will act as a fair regulator of capital markets and protect the interests of shareholders," Ramesh asked.
"This is simply more evidence that nothing will happen on the Adani MegaScam unless a JPC is instituted in the special Parliamentary session," he asserted.
The Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue claiming that only it can bring out the truth in the matter.
The Congress and other opposition parties of the INDIA bloc had earlier stalled proceedings of Parliament demanding a discussion on the issue during the special session of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Congress Adani Group

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

