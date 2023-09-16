close
Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

In subsequent updates, it said two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and a search operation is underway in the area

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area in Uri sector of the north Kashmir district. A search operation is underway in the area, they said.
"#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
In subsequent updates, it said two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and a search operation is underway in the area.
The identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained, police said.
The encounter comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

