Friday, December 19, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in betting case

ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in betting case

The agency had sometime ago attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assets of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa apart from that of ex TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Sonu Sood have been attached by the ED in an "illegal" betting app linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said Friday.

The properties of actor Neha Sharma, mother of model Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached after the federal probe agency issued a provisional order the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to the sources.

These include assets worth about Rs 1 crore of Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, Rs 1.26 crore of Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Uthappa, Rs 47 lakh of Hazra and Rs 2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, the sources said.

 

All these celebrities were questioned by the ED in the past and these assets have been categorised as the "proceeds of crime" (illicit money under the PMLA) of the alleged illegal betting app named 1xbet registered in Curacao.

The agency had sometime ago attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes suitable for nature of employment, GDP growth: Secretary

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi leads X engagement with 8 of India's 10 most-liked tweets

Supreme Court

Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule: Over 3,700 vehicles challaned in Delhi in 24 hours

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Yuvraj Singh betting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Christmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon