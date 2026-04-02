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Home / India News / ED raids I-PAC executives, others in West Bengal coal 'scam' case

ED raids I-PAC executives, others in West Bengal coal 'scam' case

The raids are being undertaken at locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage scam of West Bengal

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The federal probe agency conducted raids in this case in January at the I-PAC office.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted fresh searches at some premises linked to the executives of political consultancy firm I-PAC and some others in multiple cities, officials said.

The raids are being undertaken at locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage scam of West Bengal, according to officials.

The premises of I-PAC co-founder and director Rishi Raj Singh are among those covered, they said.

The federal probe agency conducted raids in this case in January at the I-PAC office as well as at the Kolkata residence of its founder and one of the directors, Pratik Gandhi.

 

Singh and Jain were recently summoned by the ED to record their statements.

They have approached the Delhi High Court to quash these notices issued to them, citing ongoing election work in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal corruption

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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