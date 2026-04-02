Census 2027: Step-by-step guide to register for self-enumeration process

India begins Census 2027, the world’s largest enumeration exercise, with its first-ever digital rollout and a new self-enumeration option for citizens. The first phase began on April 1, and for the first time in history, citizens can submit their details online on their own, even before an enumerator visits their home.

While enumerators will continue door-to-door data collection as in previous Censuses, self-enumeration serves as an additional facility to streamline the process.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the first self-enumeration exercise on Wednesday, marking the launch of the digital process.

Where self-enumeration has started

A dedicated portal has already been opened for:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Goa

Karnataka

Sikkim

Odisha

Lakshadweep

Mizoram

Areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board

Timeline for self-enumeration

The self-enumeration facility will be available for a 15-day window immediately preceding the 30-day house-to-house listing exercise of houses, with the exact schedule determined by each state or Union Territory.

April cycle (Phase I states)

Self-enumeration: April 1 to April 15, 2026

House listing: April 16 to May 15, 2026

Applicable in:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board

Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim

Delhi-specific self-enumeration schedule

NDMC & Delhi Cantonment: April 1–15

MCD areas: May 1–15

April cycle (Phase II)

Self-enumeration: April 16 to April 30, 2026

House listing: May 1 to May 30, 2026

Applicable in:

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

How to register for Census 2027 self-enumeration

Here is a step-by-step guide to complete the process online:

1 Visit the portal

Go to the official self-enumeration portal: se.census.gov.in

Click on “How to do Self Enumeration”

Select your State/UT and enter captcha

Proceed to the welcome page

The portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English

2 Register your household

Enter name of the head of the family

Provide mobile number (email optional)

Verify using OTP

Choose preferred language

3 Enter address details

Fill district, PIN code, and locality

Click “save and next”

4 Provide house details

Material of floor, walls, roof

Condition of the house

5 Fill household information

Total number of members

Gender composition

Ownership status

6 Enter amenities details

Drinking water source

Electricity availability

Toilet and bathing access

Cooking fuel type

7 Add assets and lifestyle data

TV, radio, internet, smartphones

Vehicles (two-wheelers/cars)

Type of cereals consumed

8 Final review and submission

Review all details on preview page

Click “Final Submit”

Receive confirmation message and SE ID

What happens after submission

You will receive a Self-Enumeration ID

Share this ID with the enumerator during their visit

Data will be verified physically and then included in the Census

It is to note that those opting for self-enumeration will have to provide their ID to the enumerator during the physical verification visit, where the data shall be verified and submitted. Steps at a glance