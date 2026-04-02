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Census 2027: Step-by-step guide to register for self-enumeration process

India begins its first digital Census with a new self-enumeration option. Here is a detailed guide on how to register for the process online

Census 2027

While enumerators will continue door-to-door data collection as in previous Censuses, self-enumeration serves as an additional facility to streamline the process.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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India begins Census 2027, the world’s largest enumeration exercise, with its first-ever digital rollout and a new self-enumeration option for citizens. The first phase began on April 1, and for the first time in history, citizens can submit their details online on their own, even before an enumerator visits their home.
 
While enumerators will continue door-to-door data collection as in previous Censuses, self-enumeration serves as an additional facility to streamline the process.
 
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the first self-enumeration exercise on Wednesday, marking the launch of the digital process.
 

Where self-enumeration has started

 
A dedicated portal has already been opened for:
 
 
  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands
  • Goa
  • Karnataka
  • Sikkim
  • Odisha
  • Lakshadweep
  • Mizoram
  • Areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board
 

Timeline for self-enumeration

 
The self-enumeration facility will be available for a 15-day window immediately preceding the 30-day house-to-house listing exercise of houses, with the exact schedule determined by each state or Union Territory.

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April cycle (Phase I states)
 
  • Self-enumeration: April 1 to April 15, 2026
  • House listing: April 16 to May 15, 2026
 
Applicable in:
 
  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands
  • NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board
  • Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim
 
Delhi-specific self-enumeration schedule
 
  • NDMC & Delhi Cantonment: April 1–15
  • MCD areas: May 1–15
 
April cycle (Phase II)
 
  • Self-enumeration: April 16 to April 30, 2026
  • House listing: May 1 to May 30, 2026
 
Applicable in:
 
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Chandigarh
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Haryana
 

How to register for Census 2027 self-enumeration

 
Here is a step-by-step guide to complete the process online:
 
1 Visit the portal
 
Go to the official self-enumeration portal: se.census.gov.in
Click on “How to do Self Enumeration”
Select your State/UT and enter captcha
Proceed to the welcome page
 
The portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English
 
2 Register your household
 
Enter name of the head of the family
Provide mobile number (email optional)
Verify using OTP
Choose preferred language
 
3 Enter address details
 
Fill district, PIN code, and locality
Click “save and next”
 
4 Provide house details
 
Material of floor, walls, roof
Condition of the house
 
5 Fill household information
 
Total number of members
Gender composition
Ownership status
 
6 Enter amenities details
 
Drinking water source
Electricity availability
Toilet and bathing access
Cooking fuel type
 
7 Add assets and lifestyle data
 
TV, radio, internet, smartphones
Vehicles (two-wheelers/cars)
Type of cereals consumed
 
8 Final review and submission
 
Review all details on preview page
Click “Final Submit”
Receive confirmation message and SE ID
 
What happens after submission
 
You will receive a Self-Enumeration ID
Share this ID with the enumerator during their visit
Data will be verified physically and then included in the Census
 
It is to note that those opting for self-enumeration will have to provide their ID to the enumerator during the physical verification visit, where the data shall be verified and submitted.  Steps at a glance 
 
(Access SE Portal (se.census.gov.in) → Login using Mobile Number → Identify location on map→ Fill Household Details → Submit Information → Receive SE ID → Provide SE ID to Enumerator → Data confirmed & Included in Census)                       State & UT-wise Self-enumeration period 
State/UT Self-enumeration period
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi (NDMC & Cantonment), Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim 1 April to 15 April
Gujarat*, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 April to 19 April
Uttarakhand 10 April to 24 April
Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana 16 April to 30 April
Bihar 17 April to 1 May
Telangana 26 April to 10 May
Punjab 30 April to 14 May
Delhi (MCD), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Jharkhand 1 May to 15 May
Uttar Pradesh 7 May to 21 May
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Puducherry 17 May to 31 May
Himachal Pradesh 1 June to 15 June
Kerala and Nagaland 16 June to 30 June
Tamil Nadu and Tripura 17 July to 31 July
Assam 2 Aug to 16 Aug
Manipur 17 Aug to 31 Aug
West Bengal To be decided
  Source: Ministry of Home Affairs' press release 
 

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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