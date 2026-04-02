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Home / India News / RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

The RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 is now available for the 1,015 Sub-Inspector posts. The exam will be held on Apr 5 and 6, 2026. Candidates must download their hall tickets using the details

Rajasthan SI admit card

Rajasthan SI Exam admit card out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 on April 2. Candidates who successfully registered for the 1,015 vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander can now download their hall tickets from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
The RPSC SI exam 2026 will take place in several Rajasthani districts on April 5 and 6, 2026. Candidates must bring their admit card, a crucial document, along with a legitimate photo ID to the exam centre.

How to download the Rajasthan SI admit card?

·        Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
 
·        On the homepage, press on the link titled “Admit Card for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2025”
 
 
·        Fill in the details such as application number and date of birth, and press the submit button.

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·        The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
 
·        Verify all the details mentioned on it.
 
·        Save and download the PDF for later reference.

Details mentioned on the RPSC SI Hall Ticket 2026

·        Candidate’s Name and Photograph
 
·        Roll Number and Registration Number
 
·        Exam Centre Name and Full Address
 
·        Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
 
·        Exam Date and Shift Timings
 
·        Important Exam Day Guidelines. 

About the RPSC SI exams 2026 exam pattern

Exams for each subject last two hours, with a maximum score of 200. Candidates will be considered to have passed the qualifying exam administered by the Commission or the Recruitment Board, as applicable, if they receive 36% on each paper and 40% overall.
 
Every applicant eligible for the written exam must take the physical efficiency test. The candidate who receives 50% of the 100 marks on the physical efficiency exam will be considered for selection. Candidates who pass both the written exam and the physical efficiency exams will be eligible for the aptitude exams and interview.

More about the RPSC SI exams 2026

Each candidate will receive a score based on their fitness for the position, which will be determined by the Recruitment Board based on factors such as personality, address, tact, behaviour, specialised training, aptitude for the position, judgment, leadership, and familiarity with Rajasthani culture.
 
Candidates can visit the RPSC's official website for additional information. Based on the total score from the written exam, the Commission will transmit the list of these successful candidates up to 20 times the number of positions.

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Topics : Rajasthan Board Admit Card Govt recruitment

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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