Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

The money laundering probe follows an April Madras High Court order to charge Periyasamy and his family over Rs 2.1 crore in alleged disproportionate assets

Enforcement Directorate, ED

There was no immediate comment from Periyasamy or the DMK on the ED action

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched multiple premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his MLA son as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The raids were undertaken in Chennai and Dindigul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The premises of I P Sentilkumar, the son of the 72-year-old minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions, were also searched, according to the sources. Periyasamy represents the Athoor assembly constituency in Dindigul district.

There was no immediate comment from Periyasamy or the DMK on the ED action.

The money laundering investigation stems from an April order of the Madras High Court, which directed a special court in Dindigul to frame charges against Periyasamy and his family members in connection with a Rs 2.1 crore "disproportionate" assets case.

 

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Legal action only solution to retrieve states' powers: TN CM Stalin

Food delivery

TN launches door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled

Nuclear

Govt shuts unit at largest Tamil Nadu nuclear power plant for maintenance

Road, Highway, Road projects

Union Cabinet approves ₹2,157 crore highway expansion in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

The order came in response to some criminal revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging a special court order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

The HC also directed the special court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months.

The prosecution's case was that Periyasamy had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife, P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister between 2006 and 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla returns Sunday after historic space mission, to meet PM

dwarka expressway

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

Accident, road accident

Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Delhi Rains, Rain

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Delhi Police

Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

Topics : Tamil Nadu Enforcement Directorate Money laundering money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon