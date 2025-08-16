Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Delhi's Dwarka Expressway and UER-II on August 17, projects worth ₹11,000 crore aimed at reducing traffic jams and improving NCR connectivity

dwarka expressway

The Haryana section (19 km) of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated earlier by PM Modi in March 2024. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two big highway projects in Delhi on Sunday (August 17), worth nearly ₹11,000 crore. The event will take place in Rohini at 12:30 pm, where the PM will also address the public.
 

Projects to reduce Delhi’s traffic burden

 
The two projects — Dwarka Expressway (Delhi section) and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — are part of the government’s larger plan to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, a PIB release said.
 
These projects aim to improve road connectivity, reduce travel time, and make commuting easier across Delhi and its surrounding areas, the release said.
 
 

Dwarka Expressway: Key details

 
• The 10.1 km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore.
• It will offer multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi convention centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

• The stretch has been divided into two parts:
-Package I: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21
-Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border, linking directly to UER-II
 
The Haryana section (19 km) of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated earlier by PM Modi in March 2024.
 

UER-II stretch to boost NCR connectivity

 
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II, built at a cost of ₹5,580 crore.
 
• This new road will ease traffic on Delhi’s Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH09.
• It includes new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, which will improve industrial connectivity and speed up goods movement across the NCR.
• Officials said the project will also help in diverting heavy vehicles, reducing pressure on city roads.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

